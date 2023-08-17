FREEMAN — Freeman Academy has announced Cultivate 120, a new fundraising effort that will run throughout this school year.
The campaign celebrates the 120th anniversary of the school and our commitment to Christian education. It will begin Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, and conclude May 31, 2024.
The goal at Freeman Academy is to secure $900,000 over the next nine months. All donations and campaign contributions will focus on the following needs: to retain and recruit highly qualified teachers and personnel, to grow student enrollment, to provide new curriculum and technology for students, to make campus improvements and to offer tuition assistance.
Cultivate 120 will consist of new events, expansions on current events, requests for your support and a call to action for current parents of students, and past alum to help keep the transformative experience at Freeman Academy growing for years to come.
