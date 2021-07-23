VERMILLION — Bob Yapp, national expert in historic preservation, will make a free presentation about the benefits of historic preservation. The talk is titled, “Preservation Doesn’t Cost — It Pays!” and will be held on Wednesday, July 28, at 7-9 p.m. in the Coyote Twin, Masaba Auditorium in Vermillion.
In his talk, Yapp will walk the attendees through the myths and realities of historic preservation. He will address both the economic and cultural aspects of preservation with real science and data. Yapp’s passion about county courthouses will be a part of this talk. There will be time for Q & A.
This event is sponsored by the Vermillion Historic Preservation Commission with partial funding from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior through the South Dakota State Historical Preservation Office.
