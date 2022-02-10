Yankton County Sees Record Year In Real Estate

A strong local economy is fueling record-shattering real estate figures in Yankton County.
Yankton County Register of Deeds Brian Hunhoff’s office has been at the center of it, noting that there was $176.3 million in real estate sales last year — a 48% rise over the previous record $119.3 million set in 2020.
“That’s a 48% increase in real estate sales in just one year — quite a jump,” Hunhoff told the Press & Dakotan.
In 11 of 12 months, the county topped $10 million in real estate sales.
He said single-family homes were one of the hottest commodities in the county.
“The $176 million includes sales of homes, farmland and commercial property, but the majority of it was from single home sales in the $100,000- $350,000 range,” he said. “We had a very steady stream of those types of transactions.”
According to Hunhoff, there weren’t many major property transactions that contributed to the record, but a couple residential transactions stood out.
“We didn’t have too many $1 million-plus sales in 2021,” he said. “We had only three transactions all year that topped the $4 million mark. Those included a $4.1 million sale of several residential lots in West Yankton, and two large apartment buildings off West City Limits Road that went for $5.5 million and $7.5 million.”
He said these real estate figures contributed greatly to the Register of Deeds’ office which saw $418,772 in revenue.
“That shattered our previous office revenue record of $344,130 by $74,642,” he said. “Real estate activity was a driving force, but we were busy in all areas last year.”
Real estate transfer fees were $176,337 — 42% — of the office’s revenue.
Hunhoff attributed the strong real estate numbers to how the community is doing economically, in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our real estate numbers are another clear indicator of a strong and healthy economy in Yankton County,” he said. “We also saw our Yankton County unemployment rate drop by 75% last year from 3.5% in December 2020 to 2.0% in December 2021. And we had $504 million in Yankton County taxable sales in 2021, which is the first time we’ve gone over $500 million with that particular measuring stick. The county’s taxable sales total includes all six of our municipalities, but 98% of it is generated in the City of Yankton.”
He said that 2022 may not beat last year’s figures, but signs are positive so far.
“Real estate activity could cool off some due to expected interest rate hikes, but I think it will be another very good year,” he said. “Maybe not $176 million again, but based on these first six weeks of 2022, we should have a good shot at $140-$150 million.”
While real estate sales have been a bright spot, Hunhoff said not all of the numbers he’s been tracking were so rosy.
“COVID-19 was our third leading cause of Yankton County resident deaths in 2020 with 28, behind only heart disease with 61 deaths, and cancer with 42 deaths,” he said. “I’m still waiting for our 2021 resident deaths information from the South Dakota Department of Health.”
He said that the county averaged 270 resident deaths in 2019 and 2020 —much higher than the 230 average from years past — and he expects the county to fall in the 270 range again this year.
In 2021, the Register of Deeds office recorded: death records — 1,529; mortgages — 1,235; birth records — 1,178; land transfers — 1,169; liens — 1,127; deeds — 1,121; copy requests — 675; marriage records — 306; burial permits — 162; marriage licenses — 156; addendums — 151; easements — 150; assignments — 95; and plats 84.
Hunhoff is set to make a full presentation of the Yankton County Register of Deeds office’s 2021 to the Yankton County Commission at its regular meeting Tuesday.
