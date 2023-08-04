MENNO — This week, some area kids were asked to put down their phones and experience what life was like when, for many of them, their ancestors first arrived here.
Monday, the SoDak Stamm organization of Germans from Russia marked its 150th anniversary with a Pioneer Heritage Camp near Menno.
The free camp, for children grades 1-8, was held earlier this week at Menno’s Pioneer Acres. A post on social media for the group invited children to come and enjoy the fun, adding, “Children, leave electronic devices at home, they didn’t have them in pioneer days.”
That may have been difficult for some of the children but, according to organizers, it touched on one of the things they wanted kids to get out of the experience.
“I just hope that they can understand what it used to be and how they used to have to do things before electronics,” Donna Zeeb, secretary of SoDak Stamm, told the Press & Dakotan. “There was a lot of hard, physical work.”
Also, organizers aimed to show attendees where some of the products that they are used to seeing packaged in a store really come from, as well as the work that goes into making them, she said.
“Around here, we don’t have to worry about children not knowing where some of those things come from because we’re in a rural area,” Zeeb said. “But when it comes to the towns, there’s kids that don’t realize that a meal doesn’t come from a store. There’re more things to do. You have to feed the cow and milk the cow and pasteurize the milk.”
Unfortunately, no one brought a cow or goat to milk, so that day, the butter had to be made from store bought cream, Zeeb said.
However, the activities showed participants how certain things we take for granted today, like noodles, had to be made from the original plant, in this case corn. For SoDak Stamm, teaching these things to the youngsters was a way to celebrate the arrival of the Germans from Russia to this area 150 years ago, she said.
Activities included stripping corn with an antique hand-cranked corn stripper, grinding the corn kernels into flour, making that into dough and making noodle soup. Also, there was wheat to be ground and turned into dough for wrapping sausages and making rolls. Those were cooked by an adult in an authentic brick oven, just like ovens used by the German immigrants to the area.
Some of the food was cooked in an authentic Russian masonry oven. Such ovens are still used in bakeries all over Europe, Dan Flyger, who was manning the oven for Monday’s event, told the Press & Dakotan.
“I built the fire at seven this morning. It takes about three hours to get the bricks hot,” he said. “Then, you rake the coals out, and it cooks by radiating the heat back out of the bricks.”
The oven bakes food very quickly and must be monitored constantly to avoid burning the food, he said, pointing to a burnt batch of rolls that didn’t make it out of the oven in time.
Pioneers used the ovens for heat, as well, and they built them with flat tops and sides so family members could warm themselves by sitting on the top or on a bench with their backs up against the side, Flyger said.
Flyger, who was familiar with the history of the area, said that the first group of Germans from Russia arrived from Rohrbach and Worms in Ukraine.
To find an area large enough where they could all farm and be neighbors as they had in Ukraine, the group was told they would have to go to the vast Dakota territory.
“But some people said, ‘You don’t want to go to Dakota. That’s Siberia,’” Flyger said. “It’s the end of the world. Nobody in their right mind would go there.”
But what the scouts found was a beautiful agrarian landscape, he said.
The groups’ arrival in Yankton coincided with the Great Blizzard of 1873, which struck on Easter Sunday and raged until Wednesday, bringing subzero temperatures and snow drifts up to 20 feet high.
“These poor people arrived and looked at the snow and said, ‘You took us to Siberia.’ Some of them wouldn’t even get off the train,” Flyger said. “But some of General George Custer’s men were able to speak German and they said, ‘Oh, don’t worry about it. It’s not always like this. It’ll soon be over.’”
Within a few days, the group happily realized that it was settling in an area that reminded them of the home they had left in Ukraine,” he said.
“Today, we’re hoping the kids will find out that life wasn’t easy in those days, that there was a lot of work just to stay alive, to make a meal, that anything you did was work,” Flyger said. “And (we’re hoping) they make some connection with their own paths, their ancestors and, hopefully, we get some kids interested in history.”
Meanwhile, outside the kitchen, the children got the opportunity to make rope and visit the old schoolhouse, raising the flag outside and going inside to learn about what school was like for the pioneers.
At the end of the day, children were taught how to wash clothes and hang them out to dry on a clothesline, Zeeb said, noting that one parent was pretty sure the kids wouldn’t know what a clothes pin was.
“Those are just a few of the things we hope they can take back, remember and enjoy,” she said.
