COVID, Staffing Cited By City As Reasons For Late Audit
P&D File Photo

The City of Yankton has completed most of its 2020 audit obligations, but well past the deadline set by the state of South Dakota.

In Wednesday’s Press & Dakotan, a “Notice of Untimely Audit of the Fiscal Affairs of the Municipality of Yankton” publication was made.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.