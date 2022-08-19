COVID, Staffing Cited By City As Reasons For Late Audit

The City of Yankton has completed most of its 2020 audit obligations, but well past the deadline set by the state of South Dakota.
In Wednesday’s Press & Dakotan, a “Notice of Untimely Audit of the Fiscal Affairs of the Municipality of Yankton” publication was made.
“Notice is herby given that the Municipality of Yankton, South Dakota, has failed to submit to the Department of Legislative Audit a timely audit report, as defined in SDCL 4-2-17, for the year ended December 31, 2020,” the notice read.
The due date for the 2020 Comprehensive Annual Finance Report (audit) to be submitted to the state was June 30, 2022. The city was subject to a $10-per-day fine for tardiness.
According to the latest commission information memorandum, the 2020 Comprehensive Annual Finance Report has been set and approved by the South Dakota Department of Legislative Audit and will be presented to the City Commission at the Sept. 12 meeting for acceptance.
Yankton Finance Officer Al Viereck told the Press & Dakotan Friday that the events of the last couple years have impacted the preparation of the audit.
“We got started during COVID and the lockdown, and our auditors locked down,” he said. “We’ve also had some short staffing here in finance, so we got behind on the timing of it. The last day they’ll call it in time was June 30 of this year, and we were still in our field work process at the time.”
He said the audit was submitted to the state Aug. 3 and was sent back with prior approval Aug. 11.
Additionally, Viereck said that he’s heard Yankton may not have been alone.
“I’ve heard, grapevine-wise, other audits were (late), but we don’t get official notice of anybody else’s either,” he said. “I can’t confirm that directly other than in conversations I’ve had with the state. Lots of other ones were put behind because of COVID.”
With the 2020 audit finished, Viereck said the city’s finance department is immediately turning toward the completion of the 2021 audit.
“Technically, you have to take them a year at a time because we’re on what they call a ‘modified accrual basis’ — you’ve kind of got to wait until the first one is approved before you are done finalizing the books,” he said. “Now that the 2020 (is done), we’re hard at work on 2021’s audit.”
The 2021 audit is not considered late until June 30, 2023. However, Viereck expects this one to be completed and submitted on time.
“We apologize for being late, but hopefully we’re back on track now,” Viereck said.
The Yankton City Commission is set to discuss a grant application for a stream gauging project in Marne Creek during its regular meeting Monday.
Additionally, the board will discuss the road tax rate, a water main replacement project, an agreement for funding the replacement of the Cedar Street bridge and the first reading of the 2023 budget ordinance.
The Yankton City Commission meets at 7 p.m. Monday at RTEC.
