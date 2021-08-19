LINCOLN, Neb. — Applications are being accepted through Aug. 31 for Nebraska’s Trout in the Classroom program for the 2021-2022 school year.
This program, sponsored by the Nebraska Environmental Trust and a Nebraska Trout Unlimited chapter, is for teachers interested in raising live fish in their classroom and using the tank in countless lesson plans and everyday activities. Teachers will receive training to get the program up and running. Scholarships are available.
In this program, students learn about aquatic habitat, water quality, ecosystem interactions, food webs and life cycles while hatching and raising rainbow trout.
To learn more, visit outdoornebraska.gov/troutintheclassroom or contact the program’s state coordinator, Grace Gaard, at grace.gaard@nebraska.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.