100 Years Ago
Friday, May 25, 1923
• Two flatcars, carrying a load of forty long poles, direct from the Ozark mountains of Missouri, were sidetracked by the Milwaukee Road this morning to the Missouri bridge site yards. The first shipment of piling, to be used to construct the new high tramway for the steel structure, is attracting attention as the first outward sign that matters are still moving in bridge matters, at this end of the line.
• Located at State College, and the only one of its kind in the state, South Dakota’s garden of drugs is one of the 22 in the United States. The garden is maintained by students in the school of pharmacy and contains many plants of a medicinal variety and also some which contain strictly poisonous properties. Inquiries come to Anton Hogstad, Jr., assistant professor in the department and in charge of the garden, from all parts of the country and from abroad concerning the research work done here with the plants.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 25, 1948
• City police and the sheriff’s office today were investigating break-ins during the night at the Rhian Oil company and Gregg Motor company and the theft of a 1948 Plymouth maroon four door sedan, belonging to Chris Balaskas of this city, from the Gregg garage.
• Memorial poppies which the people of Yankton will wear in honor of the war dead on Poppy Day this Saturday, May 29, have been received by Roy Anderson Post unit No. 12 of the Auxiliary. Shipment of the little red flowers came from Hot Springs where they were made by disabled veterans of both world wars, working under the supervision of the Battle Mountain hospital department of the Auxiliary.
50 Years Ago
Friday, May 25, 1973
• Yankton High School athletes were among the YHS students honored at the annual spring awards program held last night at the Senior High Lecture Hall. Included in the presentations to athletes were the first Steven Burgess Memorial Awards presented by Mr. and Mrs. Bob Burgess of Yankton in memory of their son, Steven, who died last summer after completing his sophomore years at Yankton Senior High. He had been active in school athletics. The three students were senior Mark Miller, junior Kenneth LaVern Schaecher, and sophomore Jeffrey Levinger.
• Sunday marks the official opening of the 1973 Lewis & Clark League season for southeastern South Dakota and northeastern Nebraska baseball fans. Lewis & Clark League President Wilbur Foss is optimistic this year, with Yankton again being selected the site for the State Amateur Baseball Tournament to be held in August.
25 Years Ago
Monday, May 25, 1998
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.