Since school year 2019-2020, USDA has issued many special waiver flexibilities allowing students to eat meals at no charge without collecting applications. Effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, these waivers will expire.
The Yankton School District (YSD) has included information about a new bill in Congress to expand these waivers and an opportunity for parents/guardians to contact their representatives on the YSD website (look for the red “Take Action” button)
Yankton School District Child Nutrition program will go back to pre-pandemic guidelines starting the 2022-2023 school year. It will begin accepting Free and Reduced priced meal applications in July for the School Year 2022-2023. YSD will notify parents/guardians when this application will be available. This information will be posted on the YSD website as well as direct messaging to parents/guardians.
The Summer 2022 Food program will once again operate as in-person dining at Webster and Stewart Elementary schools and the Middle School. The Summer Food program has always been free to any child 18 and under. More details to follow; watch the YSD website and Yankton Summer Food Facebook page for updates.
Contact Sandi Kramer, Yankton School District child nutrition director, with any questions 605-665-8379.
