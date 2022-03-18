Yankton Helped In Measuring Viability Of Testing For COVID-19 In Wastewater

As the COVID-19 pandemic has ebbed and flowed, municipalities across the country have turned to a seemingly unlikely source of early warning for when a surge in cases may be on the way — wastewater.
Wastewater-Based Epidemiology (WBE) has gained steam when looking for signs of the virus and its newest variants in communities throughout the country.
For a time, one of those communities was Yankton.
Tanner Hanson, superintendent of Yankton’s wastewater facility, told the Press & Dakotan that the Yankton plant participated in testing of WBE’s application to the ongoing pandemic in the summer of 2021.
“We did some testing with a company called BioBot,” he said. “They had a free period of time where the government was paying for testing. We performed samples as part of a nationwide survey to see how well the technology worked and see what was going on with COVID case numbers around the country.”
Testing occurred at the Yankton plant from June 8-Aug. 19.
Hanson said the test samples were collected in much the same way the plant does its daily testing regimen.
“We tested at our influence before any of our processes, so it’s the raw wastewater influent coming into the plant,” he said. “We’ve already got a sampler set up. As part of our permit, we have to sample that wastewater prior to any of our processes for the state. … We pulled a portion of that composite sample out and the BioBot company sent us sample containers. We’d fill those containers and ship it to the company.”
He said BioBot would then test each of the samples in its own labs and notify the wastewater plant of the results a few days later. The Yankton wastewater plant currently doesn’t have the means to test for COVID-19 at its on-site lab.
Hanson said that the data collected in Yankton actually did eventually yield some results.
“We had no detection in any of our samples during the low case count period during the summer of 2021,” he said. “We saw our first jump in COVID detection on our Aug. 3 sample and we saw this trend increase until our last sample on Aug. 19 when our free monitoring period expired. This corresponded to the increase in cases due to the (Delta) variant spread.”
According to the Department of Health, Yankton’s cases started climbing rapidly Aug. 24.
It is an interesting science, he said.
“It is non-invasive and it does not require a person to go to the doctor in order to contribute to the testing results,” he said. “It is passive and anonymous. Wastewater sampling encompasses the people that are sick but are not showing symptoms, and people that are testing at home and their case is not reported to the state, and the people that are sick but do not seek medical care. It also has an inclusive reach irrespective of socioeconomic status. Wastewater-Based Epidemiology captures cases as people flush their toilets.”
Hanson said that, while testing for COVID-19 is new, the concept has been utilized for decades.
“Wastewater-Based epidemiology (WBE) has been around since the 1950s,” he said. “WBE gained interest and (has been) used since the 1990s for monitoring and tracing a wide range of public health topics, including identifying illicit drugs, global eradication of polio, surveillance of Hepatitis E., to name a few.”
He said that interest grew to encompass the current COVID crisis.
“(WBE is seen) as a tool to indicate the spread of the virus, and could be used as an early warning system,” he said.
However, Hanson cautions the method has its limitations and is still an emerging science.
“It should be used in conjunction with, not as a substitute, for clinical testing data,” he said. “There is no consensus on a direct correlation between wastewater SARS-CoV-2 concentration and clinical case counts only (or) that they indicate similar trends. But wastewater trends are seen sooner. There is also variability in the rate of fecal shedding among individuals in the quantity and the duration.”
Hanson said the door is open to a return of testing if the right opportunity presents itself.
“I’ve had this discussion with the city manager and Kyle (Goodmanson),” he said. “We really don’t see a need to do it at this point if it’s going to cost us money,” he said. “The CDC has a National Wastewater Surveillance System program that it started up. I just checked in with the Department of Health earlier this week to see if South Dakota is participating in that, and I’m willing to participate if they have a program.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.