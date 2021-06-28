PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) reminds pesticide applicators they need coverage under a General Pesticide Permit to apply pesticides in water to control aquatic invasive or nuisance pests. This includes applications to control zebra mussels.
The permit requirements apply to pesticide applicators discharging to waters of the state during application of either chemical pesticides that leave a residue or biological pesticides. Types of pesticide applications covered under permit include targeting invasive fish, lampreys, insects, mollusks, pathogens, or emergency pest control situations.
Applicators must file a Notice of Intent prior to the pesticide application to obtain permit coverage. Permit requirements include visual inspections during the application, submitting a discharge management plan, and submitting annual reports.
The permit became effective on Oct. 1, 2020.
For more information on how to obtain permit coverage contact Kyle Doerr at DANRmail@state.sd.us or call 605-773-3351
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.