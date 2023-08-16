MITCHELL — The South Dakota congressional delegation doesn’t see the federal farm bill completed by next month’s deadline, but they’re optimistic a new bill will pass by the end the year.
U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, all Republicans, appeared Wednesday at a Dakotafest panel in Mitchell.
The South Dakota Farm Bureau sponsored the event, which was also livestreamed. Mike Jaspers, a former South Dakota Agriculture Secretary, moderated the discussion.
Thune and Johnson serve on their chamber’s Agriculture Committee.
Given the current progress on the farm bill, Thune foresees the need for an extension on passing legislation.
“The farm bill is due to expire September 30, so it’s unlikely the new bill will be done by then,” he said. “On the Senate side, we haven’t marked a bill yet. We’ve been working on it a long time, but the Democratic majority in the Senate controls the committees and calls the time when we mark it up. In the meantime, we continue grinding as best we can to make the bill as strong as possible.”
The farm bill usually becomes a battle not only between the two political parties but also among national regions and commodity groups.
Thune said his priority remains getting the best farm bill for South Dakota farmers and ranchers.
“This is the fifth farm bill we have written since I got into Congress,” he said. “I have received a lot of ideas from interaction with farmers and ranchers in South Dakota.”
He emphasized the need for a strong safety net for producers, including crop insurance, livestock programs and disaster assistance. The bill also needs to strengthen conservation measures, he said.
In addition, legislation has been introduced for mandatory Country of Origin Labeling (COOL), which allows consumers to know the source of their food, Thune said.
If Congress fails to meet the Sept. 30 deadline, the current farm bill remains in effect until a new one is finalized, he said. The extension would cover commodities, livestock and nutrition programs, among others.
“That’s not ideal. We need to do it on time, but it’s been done before,” Thune said. “With the four previous farm bills we have done (during my tenure), an extension was needed.”
The nation’s producers need certainty in federal programs so they can plan for their own operations, Thune said.
“It’s good for the country and the ag industry to get the farm bill in place and set policy for the next four or five years,” he said.
Rounds agrees that the new farm bill won’t be completed by Sept. 30.
“We’re looking to extend it to the end of the year,” he said. “That’s what most folks are saying today.”
Rounds believes the farm bill will win urban support because most of the funding goes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and other consumer programs.
“In the Senate, there is bipartisan support to move the (legislation) through,” he said. “This bill authorizes $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years, and then it’s appropriated each year. It’s a big bill. Of that amount, $1.2 trillion of the $1.5 trillion goes for nutrition programs like SNAP, the old ‘food stamp’ program.”
Urban lawmakers are more likely to support the farm bill because of the food and nutrition programs, Rounds said.
“There isn’t a huge amount that comes into the farm portion of the bill, but nonetheless, it’s one of the reasons everyone feels really comfortable with getting something done with it,” he said.
“In the Senate, we need 60 votes for (the farm bill) to come up for discussion. Only nine states have more cows than people, so that comes up to 18 senators representing the most agricultural states in the nation. We need to get to 60, so that nutrition portion of the bill is a really significant fact.”
Rounds remains optimistic that Congress will pass a farm bill by the end of the year. While SNAP and other programs will attract key support, he also wants safety nets in place for ag producers.
Even after the farm bill passes each chamber, heavy work remains in crafting a version in conference committee, Rounds said.
“There are some amendments we would like to see put into it,” he said. “I think we’ll probably get done by the end of the year, but it’ll be a challenge.”
In his chamber, Johnson foresees the challenge of moving a farm bill through the House because of its dynamic nature.
“The House is a more raucous and unpredictable body, but I think the timeline calls for things to move quickly,” he said.
“Over the next three or four weeks, we’ll text it out,” he said. “The two or three weeks after that, it will be in committee markup for the committees to take action and, two or three weeks after that, we should see floor action.”
House passage marks the first step in the process, Johnson said.
“Then, we’re only halfway home,” he said. “A lot of differences need to be worked out between the House and Senate.”
Even with the unpredictable process, Johnson believes the federal farm bill will receive passage by the end of the year.
“There are a few programs in the dairy area where there could be serious problems if we don’t get an extension or a farm bill on time,” he said.
“There are a lot of programs that could collapse on paper and not be a problem, but dairy could have issues arise.”
