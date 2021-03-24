Spirited Swan Song

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a two-part series on area basketball players who won this year’s “Spirit of Su Award” at last week’s state basketball tournaments.
At 6-foot-7, Matthew Mors stands out in any crowd.
Sure, the Yankton High School senior just closed his career as one of the top basketball players in South Dakota history. Next year, he will play for the University of Wisconsin.
But Mors also cares about things like his Christian faith, relationships and reaching out to serve others.
And like any teenager, he also wants to enjoy the ride along the way.
“I’m more than just a basketball player,” he said. “I’m a God-loving, family-loving, friend-loving guy who really enjoys living life to its fullest and finding how I can impact the lives of others.”
In that respect, he came out a big winner during last week’s State “AA” boys basketball tournament in Rapid City.
Mors received the “Spirit of Su Award,” named after the late SuAnne Big Crow of Pine Ridge. She played for the 1989 state girls basketball championship team. A member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, she was born and raised on the Pine Ridge reservation. She died in 1992 as a teenager in a car accident.
The award recognizes character, academics, leadership and other strong traits. Each school in the boys or girls state tournament nominates a senior from its team, and the Spirit of Su winner is named during Saturday night’s championship game.
For Mors, the presentation at center court turned into a big blur. He received the plaque, and an American Indian quilt was draped around his shoulders. The quilt’s patchwork of colors denotes Big Crow’s desire for people of all races to live in peace and harmony.
“I knew what the award was about (beforehand). It’s a huge honor unlike anything I had received before,” he said. “I just thought, personally, it was a really good feather in my cap and a really high honor that I can carry with me for the rest of my life. But it’s important not only to myself but to my family and everyone around me these past years.”
A PERSON OF FAITH
The “Spirit of Su” reflects the many aspects and achievements of his life off the court.
Mors speaks openly about importance of his Christian faith. The gift has kept him anchored during a life of traveling around the country, receiving tremendous attention and still seeking to enjoy a normal life.
His family — which includes parents Ryan and Aimee and brother Michael — attends St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton. Matthew was confirmed in the church.
“Ever since I was little, I’ve been going to church forever with my parents or grandparents, whoever it may be. They always taught me that God is the most important thing in our lives,” Mors said. “It’s a really good opportunity and blessing not only for us to be here (on earth) but to live our lives as a servant leader and to help spread the Word.”
As an expression of his faith, Mors wears a cross necklace that contains his confirmation Bible verse from Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
“I use that (faith) not only in sports but in my everyday life,” he said. “It’s just really important to have that rock in my life. I can always talk to God and have a relationship with Him and ask for strength. It keeps me grounded.”
The Bucks basketball team shared that sense of faith and purpose, Mors said.
“As a team, we all pray together before the game when no one else sees us,” he said. “We talk about it, as a basketball team, that a lot of people have gifts. You find ways to give your gift away so that other people can receive it.”
MAKING THE GRADE
While undoubtedly gifted on the basketball court, Mors also excels in the classroom.
“I have always been told that, in being a student-athlete, that the student always comes first. I take pride in that,” he said. “I work really hard to do my best always, and that will be the most that anybody can ask for. It’s just being eager to learn something every day. It keeps me going.”
Mors holds a broad range of academic interests. He enjoys math and science, but he also likes history and social studies. He plans to take general courses when he starts classes at the University of Wisconsin.
While seen as a leader on his basketball team, he also shows leadership off the court. He has served on the Student Council, was selected for the National Honor Society and has worked with service projects.
He’s a strong believer in putting in the effort to achieve goals. “The most important thing is that you work as hard as you can, do whatever you need to do to achieve those sorts of things,” he said.
Mors takes his responsibility as a role model seriously. He sees each encounter as an opportunity to touch other people’s lives — including youngsters who look up to him, and not just because of the height difference.
“As a little kid, I was in their shoes. I had people and athletes I looked up to. I just know it’s the right thing to do, to take a little time out of what I’m doing to sign autographs and take pictures,” he said. “I’ve never turned anybody down, and I’m not going to do it. It’s part of being a player. I will take the time to make somebody else’s day, and that’s fun in itself.”
For Mors, his family has provided support for him. He expressed tremendous love for his extended family, including his grandparents, who have traveled to his games — even to Las Vegas, where he celebrated a special birthday while he was there.
“I was only 16, so there wasn’t much that I could do in Las Vegas,” he said with a laugh. “We (players) had to walk through casinos to get to restaurants for our meals. People were just walking around gambling.”
While he couldn’t partake of the gaming and other adult activities, Mors found the trip itself a learning experience.
“Las Vegas is different than what we normally see in South Dakota, even Minneapolis or Kansas City. It’s a different vibe,” he said. “You just walked the ‘Strip’ and saw all these people. It was cool to see what else is out there and get to experience those things.”
MATURING PROCESS
Mors’ early maturity started before he even stepped on the court. Yankton school officials faced the unusual situation of whether a seventh grader should play on the varsity team. However, they gave the green light when it appeared all parties could handle the situation.
“It was a huge opportunity and a blessing,” he said. “But at the same time, I had to grow up really fast. I was 12 or 13 and in the middle school, and here I was in with a bunch of (seniors who were) full-grown and legal adults.”
Mors would find his teammates talking about high school life while he was still in middle school. However, he adjusted and matured early in the way he spoke and presented himself in public. He also credited Coach Chris Haynes and his family with providing a good support system.
Haynes has offered a strong guiding hand starting with the Young Bucks Camp in fourth grade, Mors said.
“Then I began playing for (Haynes) as the actual coach,” Mors said. “We’ve both been through the highs and lows and have put things in perspective. It’s been gratifying to have him as a coach.”
YHS entered last week’s state tournament as the top-ranked and second-seeded team. The Bucks suffered a disappointing semifinal loss to eventual state champion Sioux Falls Roosevelt, but the team rebounded to win third place and complete a 20-4 record.
“This weekend wasn’t the ideal finish for us, but we worked as hard as we could and came home with that third-place finish to end a great season,” he said.
Mors has received tremendous admiration, but he also finds his detractors and a target on his back wherever he plays. He has adjusted to interesting situations from opposing teams and fans.
“I just try to let my game do my talking,” he said. “There are a lot of things I can control, and then there are those things I can’t control, so I take it in stride and go from there.”
As he nears graduation, Mors holds special memories both on and off the court. He treasures winning the State “AA” tournament during his freshman year and enjoying his final hurrah during the recent state tournament. However, he has one remaining appearance, as part of the “Three Class” event Saturday in Salem.
“It’s also the little things mixed in with it, like winter formal, going to the football games and cheering for the team, and just stuff like homecoming,” he said. “I have some hobbies like golf, disc golf and fishing. I also like hanging out with my friends and being like a normal kid.”
He has also enjoyed football, baseball and track during his career. He fondly recalls growing up in Freeman before moving to Yankton.
“At Freeman, we just had a really good group of friends. They’re still my friends today,” he said. “I like getting together with them. There are so many great memories and relationships that never go away.”
AN UNUSUAL ENDING
Like millions of other teenagers, Mors found himself spending the final year of high school dealing with the impact of COVID-19. The pandemic affected classes and forced the cancellation or altering of activities.
Rather than express bitterness, Mors said the pandemic forced himself and others to adjust and grow through the experience.
“Every kid is going through the same situation and how we handle the day-to-day situation of what is going on in our world,” he said. “We’ve all adjusted and we’re getting close to the end, but we’re still not there yet. We’ll take it in stride and live out each day. The end of this (pandemic) is coming, and it’ll be fun whenever it may be.”
Mors treasures the Bucks fan support, even though the attendance during the past year was limited because of the pandemic.
“There’s nothing like playing in front of a packed crowd at the Summit Center, where people are shoulder to shoulder and there’s no room for anyone else,” he said.
“With the pandemic, it was a little different but the fan support was still really great. The most important for us as athletes was being able to play the sport that we love. I got to live out those memories for (six) years of home games, and I’m grateful for that.”
Mors looks forward to his final high school days, including prom and graduation. This summer, he heads to Wisconsin to join the Badger program. He then heads off to play major college basketball and, as he watches this year’s March Madness, he thinks about the possibility he could make next year’s Big Dance.
As he counts down his final days at YHS, Mors said he considers the “Spirit of Su Award” as one that will create a lifetime impact.
“Winning the ‘Spirit of Su’ is right up there at the top, if not the top, award I’ve been given,” he said. “It’s phenomenal. It recognizes a person with good character. That’s the most important thing to be considered: not only being good in basketball but in being a good person in general.”
The award allows people to see him as a complete person, he said.
“It really defines me, my character and my leadership,” he said. “I just also happen to love playing the game of basketball.”
