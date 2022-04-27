The winter/spring session of Storytime at the Yankton Community Library ended Thursday, April 21. After a short break, Storytime will begin again for its summer session the week of June 6.
Stay and Play will continue throughout May. Stay and Play sessions are on Wednesday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and include free play materials that the library provides. This is also a great opportunity to meet other families in the area.
During June and July, the library will be offering one story time session each week on Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. Stay and Play sessions will continue through June and July on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m.
Elementary after school programs will take a break during the month of May and also resume the week of June 6. Stay tuned for fun programs that will take place throughout the summer for the library’s Summer Reading Program.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.