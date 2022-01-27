Cull: Community Lauded With Tourism Award

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of two stories tied to last week’s Governor’s Conference on Tourism, held in Pierre during the Governor’s Conference on Tourism.
“It really felt like it was a community award.”
That’s NFAA Foundation President Bruce Cull’s take on receiving the 2022 Ruth Ziolkowski Outstanding Hospitality and Customer Service Award for the Southeast South Dakota tourism region last week in Pierre.
The award recognizes members of the South Dakota tourism industry who provide remarkable service to every visitor they encounter and whose work demonstrates an outstanding spirit of hospitality, warmth and genuine kindness.
“This nominee has poured his heart into Yankton and South Dakota, showcasing our Great Places as one of the most hospitable destinations in the world,” said South Dakota Secretary of Tourism Jim Hagen as a lead-in to the award presentation. “He has helped catapult Yankton into the national spotlight as president of the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center. This facility is world class and has brought countless opportunities to the community.”
Hagen also outlined the history of the award, named after the widow of Korczak Ziolkowski, creator and initial sculptor of the Crazy Horse Memorial, reminding Cull of his connection to the Ziolkowskis.
“I actually got to meet him when I was just out of high school,” Cull told the Press & Dakotan. “My parents had a cabin out in the Black Hills and I spent all my summers out there, and I got to meet him.”
Cull’s father had some dealings with the sculptor, and as a boy Cull got to tag along, he said.
“The Ziolkowskis built an incredible place there, all with their love that they had for the story of the American Indian,” Cull said. “They did an excellent job, and it was an honor to get that award.”
However, that honor caught him completely by surprise, he said.
“(Hagen’s) first sentence was something about archery, or bringing all these countries, and I thought, ‘No way.’ And then I thought, ‘Oh, this is good. We’re going to get this as a community,’ but then, it got narrowed down to me.”
Cull has worked hard to bring world-class archery to Yankton, and has no doubt that the three world archery events held in Yankton last fall led to his being named for the Ziolkowski award, he said.
From Sept. 16-30 last year, the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center hosted the 54th World Archery Congress, the prestigious Hyundai World Archery Championship and the Hyundai Archery World Cup Final.
According to the event website, www.yankton2021.org, volunteers from the Yankton community filled 3,000 shifts, assisting with more than 2,000 visitors from as many as 125 countries.
At the awards ceremony, Cull said he was pleased to see that the Yankton community was represented.
“All our state legislators from Yankton were there, and they had all been a part of the event that we had in Yankton this summer,” Cull said. ”Ryan Cwatch had been out to the event and helped with it; Mike Stevens and his wife are big supporters of everything we do and Jean Hunhoff is instrumental in a lot of the things we do.”
Cull said he felt that they were as proud of the community, as he is.
On receiving the award, Cull said he acknowledged South Dakota as the best state in the union and the ceremony’s attendees for their drive and vision.
“But, the real part to me that was cool was having the local people there that represent all the patrons of this district, this area, for me to realize how big of an event that was to lead to this award,” he said.
