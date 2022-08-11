LESTERVILLE — The victim in a one-vehicle accident east of Lesterville last Friday has officially been identified.
According to the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, a single-vehicle accident was reported at 7:31 p.m. near the intersection of 300th Street and 432nd Avenue east of Lesterville. The driver of the vehicle, Bruce Dvoracek, 69, of Lesterville, was transported to Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.