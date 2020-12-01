YHS 2021 Arts Hall Of Fame Canceled

COVID-19 seems to have started chipping away at Yankton events for 2021.
Due to rising COVID case numbers, Yankton High School (YHS) has canceled its annual Arts Hall of Fame Induction ceremony for 2021, according to a media release issued by the school.
The induction ceremony, which kicks off the annual YHS Evening of the Arts, concerts and a one-act play, was originally scheduled for Feb. 8, 2021. The status of these other events has yet to be determined, Ryan Mors, YHS activities director, told the Press & Dakotan.
“We decided to cancel the Hall of Fame. We also canceled the Athletic Hall of Fame back in September,” Mors said. “We didn’t think it was appropriate, because when we do our Hall of Fame, we may bring in people who are in the higher-risk age range that sometimes is the most susceptible to the coronavirus disease.”
Not only would people be congregating, but, traditionally, a banquet would also be served. The Yankton School District is not planning to hold any banquets this school year, he said.
“With the number of COVID cases skyrocketing, we thought it was the obviously responsible and prudent thing to cancel the Fine Arts Hall of Fame this year, just like we did with the Athletic Hall of Fame,” Mors said. “You also have to realize that, typically, we’re not bringing people in just from Yankton; we’re bringing people in from potentially all across the country, depending on who the inductees are.”
That would not be a wise move at this point, he said.
Though the concerts and the one-act play are traditionally part of the arts evening, they are not canceled at this time.
“We are going to have the choir, band and orchestra holiday concerts in December in a very modified fashion with restricted spectatorship, like we do with winter sports activities” Mors said. “If we continue to have our December activities and our fall sports, there’s a possibility we can have the other Evening of the Arts events with limited spectators (in February).”
He added that YHS plans to continue this Fine Arts celebration in 2022.
“We are hopeful that the pandemic will be in the rear-view mirror by then,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.