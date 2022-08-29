The Yankton Area Arts (YAA) Board of Directors have announced that Rose Hauger from Irene is the new executive director of the organization. She will be replacing longtime director Julie Amsberry, who announced her resignation earlier this summer.
Hauger joins YAA with extensive customer service experience and passion for the arts. Hauger attended the Art Institute of Minneapolis studying Interior Design.
YAA Board President Cheryl Beck stated, “We are excited to find someone with passion and enthusiasm to fill the role of executive director. Rose is a welcome addition to the arts community.”
The community is invited to meet Hauger at a First Friday reception this week on Sept. 2. The reception is in honor of local photographers exhibiting in the annual Mighty Mo Photo Show. The reception is scheduled from 5-6:30 p.m. at G.A.R. Hall located at 508 Douglas in Yankton. The program and awards ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
