The Yankton Area Arts (YAA) Board of Directors have announced that Rose Hauger from Irene is the new executive director of the organization. She will be replacing longtime director Julie Amsberry, who announced her resignation earlier this summer.

Hauger joins YAA with extensive customer service experience and passion for the arts. Hauger attended the Art Institute of Minneapolis studying Interior Design.

