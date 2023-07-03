This essay by Vera Loecker was the winning entry in the local Patriot’s Pen competition last fall sponsored by the Yankton VFW Auxiliary. Loecker’s entry also won first place in the VFW District competition and took third place at the state contest.
Honoring our veterans doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. There are many simple things that you can do to show thanks and respect to veterans.
You can show respect during the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem by removing your hat, placing your hand over your heart, standing still, and looking at the flag. You should not laugh or talk to your neighbor.
Going to Veterans Day or Memorial Day programs is another great way to honor our veterans. Invite someone you know to go along.
Voting honors our veterans because one of the main things they fight for is freedom and the right to vote. Make the choice you think is best for you, your neighbor and your country. Also, support the outcome even if it is not what you voted for.
Flying the American flag is a great way to show your patriotism. By flying the flag for all to see, you are letting everybody know that you love and support your country and all who have served.
Being a good citizen also honors our veterans. Honesty, truthfulness, volunteering, obeying the laws, respecting authority and always trying your best are all great ways of being a good citizen.
Get to know the veterans in your community. They may be your neighbors, teachers, bus drivers, or someone you see at the store. Veterans will often wear hats saying that they are veterans. This is a great opportunity to smile and thank them for their service.
Pray. Pray for the veterans who never made it home. Pray for the veterans who came home injured. Pray for the families of all veterans. Pray for a safe return home for veterans serving now. Pray for peace.
Let us always remember to do the simple things we can to honor our veterans and show them we care.
Patriot’s Pen is an essay contest sponsored by VFW and Auxiliary. The Patriots Pen provides 6th, 7th and 8th grade students the opportunity to express their writing skills on an annual patriotic theme while they compete for worthwhile awards and prizes. Awards can be given at local, district and state levels. The first place national winner receives a $5000 award. The entry deadline is Oct.31 each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.