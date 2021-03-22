Speeding Driver Hits Tree Head-On In Turner Co.

CHANCELLOR — A high-speed driver who stole a car Monday narrowly missed hitting bystanders and smashed into a tree, according to the Turner County sheriff’s office.
Turner County units responded to a traffic complaint north of Chancellor. A deputy sheriff located the vehicle in the ditch, but the driver fled on foot.
“Minutes later, we were advised of a stolen vehicle near the initial accident site,” the Facebook post said. “The stolen vehicle blew through a stop sign in Chancellor at approximately 65 mph, luckily missing any innocent bystanders.”
The vehicle lost control and hit a tree head on. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected. The driver received serious non-life threatening injuries.
The driver was arrested for a list of charges including driving under the influence (DUI), possession of a controlled drug or substance, ingestion, reckless driving and grand theft.
The Chancellor Fire Department and the Lennox ambulance crew assisted at the scene.
