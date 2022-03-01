Avera Sacred Heart Hospital was one of several Avera hospitals recently listed among the Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals and Critical Access Hospitals in the United States for 2022 as named by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.
“Avera Sacred Heart is honored to be listed among the top community hospitals in the nation,” said Regional President and CEO Doug Ekeren. “Our focus is always on providing the highest quality care possible – close to home. I credit our amazing team of experienced professionals who serve with dedication and compassion for earning this recognition.”
Awarded honorees are determined by the results of iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX®, which assesses performance in eight areas: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.