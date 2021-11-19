The Yankton Community Library will be hosting its annual Santa’s Workshop on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
They will have several different holiday-themed make-and-take crafts for kids to create, including a card-making station and a chance to decorate your own gift bag. Participants can keep their creations or give them as gifts to family and friends.
Crafts and activities are intended for kids in grades PreK-5th Grade. Santa’s Workshop is free with no registration required.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
