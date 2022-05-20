City To Discuss Rate Hikes, Make Note Of Revenues

Yankton’s wastewater treatment plant is set to get a host of necessary upgrades within the next four years, but that means the city is going to have to face the reality of wastewater rate increases.
Ahead of its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission will hold a work session to discuss the proposed rate increases, their necessity and how they will take shape in the coming years.
During a media preview of Monday’s City Commission meeting, City Manager Amy Leon said the city must operate on a compressed timeline for deciding on rate hikes.
“What we’re going to do, if the commission’s OK with what we’re presenting, is bring forward a first reading of a resolution regarding rates in June,” she said. “We want to make sure people are aware of this. We need the rates set before we can borrow any funds, and we just don’t have time to go through the education process like last time where we went to (The Center) and visited with all of the service clubs. We’ll answer questions that people have and, when invited, come and do explanations of the project. We just won’t have the timeline like we had before.”
Environmental services director Kyle Goodmanson said this is partly due to ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) rules.
“One of the big things we’ll hit on is that timeline and how the ARPA funds were structured and awarded,” he said. “That kind of drives the project and our compressed timeline.”
The work session begins at 6 p.m. Monday at RTEC and the public is invited to attend. Being a work session, the commission will not take any formal actions on proposed wastewater rate hikes Monday.
During the regular session, Leon said she would briefly touch on the latest sales tax revenue, which show the city down 4.47% versus April 2021.
“(We were) down from last April. However, last April, if you recall, we had quite a bump,” she said. “We’re still up, all three pennies, over 6.5%, so that’s very good — especially given the fact that inflation is hitting us so much.”
Overall, the city is still up 6.60% on the year.
The state’s Top 10 First Class Cities plus Vermillion are reporting similarly strong accumulated numbers still, with none of these cities in the negative. Huron leads the list, up 20.45% on the year while Vermillion is up 3.56% on the year.
The City Commission will also consider the first reading of a rezone request, a conditional-use permit, the mayor’s appointments to city advisory boards and commissions and first reading of an ordinance creating a framework for relocation of a licensed medical marijuana establishment.
The City Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at RTEC.
