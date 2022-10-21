VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota’s Interprofessional Health Education Center (IHEC) will host its 12th annual interprofessional training workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Approximately 563 students in health disciplines from USD and South Dakota State University are registered for the event, which will be held in various locations on USD’s Vermillion campus, including the Muenster University Center, the Lee Medical Building and its adjacent Center for Health Education.

