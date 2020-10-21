Making Waves

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the tourism industry at all levels.
But, in a roundabout way, the pandemic has actually led to one of the biggest years the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area and nearby camping areas have ever seen.
District Park Supervisor Shane Bertsch told the Press & Dakotan that it was a good season for area parks.
“Overall, the season went really well,” Bertsch said. “People were just happy to have a place to be able to come out, maybe practice some social distancing and enjoy nature.”
And quite a few found themselves getting back to nature to the tune of 1,240,845 between Jan. 1 and the end of September, a 49% increase from the 830,244 visitors to District 9 (Lewis & Clark, Chief White Crane, Pierson Ranch and Springfield) recreation areas.
Camping numbers were also higher, with 66,200 camping units recorded between Jan. 1 and the end of September, up 18% from the same period last year (56,311). These figures also include the Sand Creek and Tabor recreation areas.
Bertsch said the figures were easily records.
“The first year that I came in 2001, we had just taken over Chief White Crane and Pierson Ranch. I think our totals for that year were like 38,000,” he said. “Each year we’ve mainly increased — there’s been a couple little blips where we didn’t increase, but we’ve always kind of had an upward trend. Once we hit this year, it was just unprecedented to have that big of an increase.”
Of the District 9 parks, only Sand Creek Recreation Area saw a decline in camping units, going from 128 in 2019 to 82 in 2020 — a 36% drop.
Bertsch said the numbers were fueled by many visitors who had never been to the Yankton area before.
“It was good to see people out here you don’t normally see — even from different states we don’t normally see,” he said. “I talked to a few of those folks as well this summer. Their state might have been shut down and they wanted to come to some place that was still open.”
He said that the pandemic didn’t really have much of an effect on the camping experience in the region.
“Some people were wearing masks, but overall, I didn’t see a lot of different habits,” he said. “There were still some groups that gathered together that had family reunions. There were also some people that just stayed by themselves on the campsite. … People were out here having a good time on the water, a lot of people doing the nature trail and quite a bit of fishing in the White Crane and Pierson area down by Lake Yankton.”
And with the state of tourism in 2021 still unknown as the pandemic continues to grip the world, Bertsch said he’s not expecting much of a drop-off next year.
“If COVID continues, we could see even (higher) numbers than we had this year because we had a delay in opening our bathrooms,” he said. “We didn’t open them until Open House Weekend, which would’ve been (May 18) — we normally open some around (April 1). I could say we’re probably going to eclipse this year and have more at the beginning than we did this year.”
And return visitors are going to have more to look forward to next year.
“We’re starting on a major trail project,” Bertsch said. “There’s going to be a paved trail that will connect Pierson Ranch with White Crane on the backside of Lake Yankton. It’s a 1.4 mile paved trail that will connect just a little west of the fish hatchery … We will have a trail, along with the Corps of Engineers trail, that will go around the whole lake.”
He said the trail project, which has been envisioned for nearly 16 years, is slated to be completed by next July.
