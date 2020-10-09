GRINNELL, Iowa — Through Grinnell Mutual’s Fairground Facelift initiative, Turner County Fair in Parker will receive a $500 grant to improve its outdoor picnic area.
“The Fairground Facelift grant will help reduce trip hazards, making it easier for our guests of all abilities to get from one place to the other safely,” said Darcy Andersen, Fair Board president. Grinnell Mutual received more than 50 fairground project submissions from 11 states. Fairground supporters then cast nearly 13,000 votes for their favorite projects among the 11 finalists. The six winning recipients shared a total of $7,500 worth of grants and were chosen based on the number of votes received.
