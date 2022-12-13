Former YST Police Chief Pleads Not Guilty To Fraud, Theft

Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Snow showers. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low near 25F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.