Former YST Police Chief Pleads Not Guilty To Fraud, Theft

LAKE ANDES –- Facing a possible 370 years in prison, a former Yankton Sioux Tribe police chief has pleaded not guilty to charges he double-dipped on timecards and used tribal assets for personal use.
Christopher Saunsoci, 42, of Lake Andes was indicted in federal court on 18 counts of wire fraud and two counts of theft from an Indian tribal organization.
Saunsoci is scheduled for a Jan. 31 trial in U.S. District Court at Sioux Falls, according to court records. Pre-trial motions are due by Jan. 17.
The U.S. Attorney’s office for South Dakota alleges he turned in timecards for the same 590 hours, receiving a total of $30,539.50 from the Tree of Life Ministries and the Yankton Sioux Tribe for those same hours.
Saunsoci is also charged with 18 counts of wire fraud with transmissions from Commercial State Bank in Wagner to Fiserve in Des Moines, Iowa. All but one transmission was for $1,600, with the other wire for $1,525.39. The transfers totaled $28,725.39.
Saunsoci was arraigned last month, where he made his initial appearance and was advised of his rights. He entered his not guilty pleas, and he was released on bond pending trial.
Jay Miller with the U.S. Attorney’s office in Pierre is prosecuting the case. Federal public defender Matt Powers was appointed to represent Saunsoci.
The indictment alleges that between Sept. 8, 2020, and Sept. 17, 2021, Saunsoci devised a scheme to defraud and obtain money by means of false and fraudulent pretenses and representations.
The transactions involved the use of electronic wire communications and interstate commerce.
The indictment further alleges that, between Feb. 10-May 16, 2022, Saunsoci willfully misapplied a 2016 GMC Yukon from the Yankton Sioux Tribe.
The indictment also alleges that, between Dec. 31, 2021, and March 16, 2022, Saunsoci willfully misapplied money, funds and credits belonging to the Yankton Sioux Tribe.
For each count of wire fraud, the maximum penalty upon conviction for each count of wire fraud is 20 years in custody and a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Restitution Fund.
For the two theft counts, the maximum penalty upon conviction for each count is five years custody and a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
Restitution may also be ordered as part of sentencing.
Beginning on or about Sept. 8, 2020, and continuing through Sept. 17, 2021, he allegedly devised a scheme to defraud and to obtain money and property from others by means of false and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises.
He allegedly caused communications to be sent and knowingly used and caused communications to be transmitted in interstate commerce by means of electronic wire communications, writings, signs, signals, pictures and sounds for the purpose to defraud.
Court documents provide details on Saunsoci’s alleged wire fraud.
The Center for Disaster Philanthropy in Washington, D.C., awarded a grant to the White Swan Community Long Term Recovery Group in Charles Mix County. The grant was intended to aid the community with recovery from flooding that occurred in the community.
The Center for Disaster Philanthropy could only disburse funds to entities registered as 501(c)(3) non-profit corporations. The White Swan group was not a registered non-profit organization. Therefore, the grant funds need to go through a fiscal agent. The Tree of Life Ministries in Mission acted as that agent.
From April 27, 2020, through Aug. 14, 2021, Saunsoci was paid by the Tree of Life Ministries as an assistant coordinator on the grant. In that role, he worked on flood recovery issues for the community.
On Sept. 8, 2020, Saunsoci was hired by the Yankton Sioux Tribe as the COVID security director. He held this position until Oct. 21, 2020, when he was hired as the tribal police chief.
Court documents describe his alleged misuse of funds.
Saunsoci submitted weekly or bi-weekly timesheets to the Tree of Life ministries via electronic mail. He was paid every two weeks, receiving $20 an hour for his time working on the grant for Tree of Life Ministries.
Saunsoci’s salary as the COVID security director was $18 an hour. His starting wage as police chief was $27 an hour with $40.50 an hour for overtime pay. In March 2021, his pay as police chief was increased to $30 an hour and $45 an hour for overtime pay.
According to court documents, he allegedly submitted timesheets to both the Tree of Life Ministries and the Yankton Sioux Tribe. He allegedly reported that he worked the same set of hours for both employers.
Saunsoci allegedly reported 139 different days when his work at the Tree of Life Ministries overlapped with his YST hours. He included a total of 590 hours for both organizations.
The Tree of Life Ministries paid Saunsoci $11,800 for those 590 hours, while the YST paid him $18,739.50 for the same hours.
The court documents contain information regarding the alleged wire fraud.
Beginning on or about Sept. 8, 2020, through Sept. 17, 2021, Saunsoci allegedly devised a scheme to defraud and obtain money and property from others by false means.
He allegedly wired funds from Commercial State Bank in Wagner to Fiserv in Des Moines, Iowa. Each wire transaction counted as a federal criminal charge.
Each amount was for $1,600 except for the final transaction of $1,525.39.
Saunsoci no longer works for the Yankton Sioux Tribe Police Department, according to Tribal Secretary Glenford “Sam” Sully.
Saunsoci was terminated from his position, Sully told the Press & Dakotan. William Blevins was appointed acting police chief at first, and John Sully Jr. currently serves as acting police chief.
The tribe will advertise for a permanent police chief, Sam Sully said.
This case was brought through the Guardians Project, a federal law enforcement initiative to coordinate efforts between participating agencies.
The project seeks to promote citizen disclosure of public corruption, fraud and embezzlement involving federal program funds, contracts and grants.
