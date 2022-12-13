Former YST Police Chief Pleads Not Guilty To Fraud, Theft
LAKE ANDES –- Facing a possible 370 years in prison, a former Yankton Sioux Tribe police chief has pleaded not guilty to charges he double-dipped on timecards and used tribal assets for personal use.

Christopher Saunsoci, 42, of Lake Andes was indicted in federal court on 18 counts of wire fraud and two counts of theft from an Indian tribal organization.

