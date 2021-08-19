In its ongoing efforts to fight COVID-19, the Nebraska Indian Community College (NICC) and Pawnee Nation College (PNC) are now offering a $250 gift card vaccination incentive to all students, faculty, board members and employees. The NICC will offer the gift card at all three Nebraska campuses: Santee, Macy and South Sioux City.
In order to qualify, individuals must have received a completed two-part series of the COVID-19 vaccination and fax their vaccination card to the NICC Human Resources department located on the Santee campus.
Funds will be administered by NICC for this incentive and are specifically targeted for use by NICC/PNC individuals who work/study on campus or locations where students and staff gather with the goal of achieving Community immunity.
Employee’s or students who provide professional medical documentation that exempt them from the vaccination will be eligible for the gift card incentive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.