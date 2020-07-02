• Eian Schrag, 41, Marion, was arrested Wednesday for aggravated assault.
• Amber Wanatee, 46, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Larry Rederick, 45, Wakonda, was arrested Wednesday for driving with a revoked license.
• Sheldon Winder, 20, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Jason Waddell, 41, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant.
• Samantha Ekeren, 23, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• John Dooley, 33, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for simple assault (domestic).
• Kenneth Hanson, 35, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for violation of a protection order (misdemeanor).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.