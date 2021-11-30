• A report was received at 2:20 p.m. Monday of elder abuse on Douglas Ave. An individual was reportedly scammed out of money from their checking account.
• A report was received at 2:21 p.m. Monday of the theft of a game camera on Highway 50.
• A report was received at 3:04 p.m. Monday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 5:22 p.m. Monday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 8:06 p.m. Monday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday of a residential burglary on Whiting Dr.
• A report was received at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday of theft from a business on Broadway Ave.
