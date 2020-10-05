Incidents
• A report was received at 3:08 p.m. Friday of vandalism on Piper St.
• A report was received at 8:23 p.m. Friday of the theft of a wallet on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 5:53 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a phone on Whiting Dr.
• A report was received at 7:29 p.m. Saturday of an assault on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:33 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on 8th St. A person in an SUV reportedly threw a tomato at the reporting party’s vehicle.
• A report was received at 3:36 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 8:48 a.m. Monday of theft on E. 13th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:44 p.m. Friday of an assault north of Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7 a.m. Saturday of a sex crime in Yankton County.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:06 p.m. Saturday of a fight at an establishment west of Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:57 a.m. Sunday of vandalism to a vehicle east of Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:47 p.m. Sunday of a robbery west of Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:47 p.m. Sunday of vandalism west of Yankton.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
