PLANKINTON — Air quality and climate change will be the topic of a presentation by Frank Mitloehner at the Plankinton Commerce Street Grill on June 29 at 6:30 p.m. Mitloehner is a professor and air quality specialist in Cooperative Extension in the Department of Animal Science at University of California, Davis.

The event, hosted by the South Dakota Farm Bureau, will include a meal and is free and open to the public.

