PLANKINTON — Air quality and climate change will be the topic of a presentation by Frank Mitloehner at the Plankinton Commerce Street Grill on June 29 at 6:30 p.m. Mitloehner is a professor and air quality specialist in Cooperative Extension in the Department of Animal Science at University of California, Davis.
The event, hosted by the South Dakota Farm Bureau, will include a meal and is free and open to the public.
Mitloehner is a tireless advocate for the meat industry and travels the country helping the public, media and thought leaders better understand the role of agriculture in nourishing our world, while also focusing attention on cleaner air and a healthier climate.
The presentation by Mitloehner is part of the Summer Event Series for South Dakota Farm Bureau. The series includes a variety of activities that are organized by county members in Farm Bureau districts.
For more information visit sdfbf.org or call the SDFB State Office at 605-353-8052.
South Dakota Farm Bureau is a grassroots membership organization that represents farm, ranch and rural families across South Dakota.
