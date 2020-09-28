The pandemic has resulted in more preventative action in the Yankton region, with suspension of in-person classes in the Wagner schools and closure of the Hutchinson County Courthouse in Olivet.
In a Facebook post, Hutchinson County Auditor Diane Murtha announced that, as of 1 p.m. Monday, the courthouse in Olivet was closed to the public because of COVID-19.
“We will be closed until further notice,” she added.
Murtha provided the Press & Dakotan with additional information Monday night.
“The commissioners made the decision (to close the courthouse) because we are a high-risk county right now,” she said. “We are closed to the public, but the offices are still open to do business by phone and email. If you come to the courthouse, we will meet you outside.”
Decisions will be made regarding county meetings and judicial proceedings, Murtha said.
“Right now, I don’t have an answer for the commission meetings. I’m waiting to hear from my chairman,” she said. “Court will still go on with limited access.”
The South Dakota Unified Judicial System oversees the state’s court systems. Hutchinson County forms part of the First Circuit, covering the southeast quadrant of South Dakota.
Court officials could decide to proceed at the Hutchinson County courthouse with or without modifications, delay court proceedings or move them to another location.
The Hutchinson County courthouse will continue taking ballots for the Nov. 3 general election, Murtha said.
“We have a drop box that is permanently installed on the north side of the building,” she said. “We have been doing curbside voting since September 18.”
Hutchinson County joins other counties who have closed their courthouses for periods of time or have implemented stricter COVID procedures in their government buildings.
Also Monday, the Wagner Community Schools announced its plans to go to online learning starting today (Tuesday). School will resume Oct. 13.
The school had planned to go to Phase 2 learning starting this week, which called for in-person learning Monday/Tuesday and Thursday/Friday. Students would receive distance learning on Wednesday.
Those plans changed over the weekend, reflecting the number of COVID-related cases. Besides the change to distance learning, the Wagner schools have postponed all activities through Oct. 12.
Superintendent Shad Storley posted the announcement Monday on the Wagner school’s Facebook page. The decision was listed as follows:
“We have determined that the Wagner Community School, has too many faculty, staff and students that are deemed close contacts, have to quarantine, have tested positive or are awaiting test results, we are better off to suspend in person learning and go to online learning, tomorrow, Tuesday, September 29. School will resume, Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020.
“We have positive cases in the elementary, middle school, and high school student bodies. Their contacts with siblings, and parents being teachers, we think it best to tackle this today and hope to be in a better position on the 13th. We appreciate your understanding and support as we deal with this unprecedented situation. “
Two other area schools have moved to distance learning for all or part of their students. The Gayville-Volin school district suspended in-person classes from Sept. 23-Oct. 6. The Wynot, Nebraska, school district moved to virtual learning for grades 7-12 effective Sept. 28-Oct. 5.
Statewide, South Dakota reported 198 new infections Monday while the death toll was amended downward by one to 218.
Yankton County reported four new cases (417 overall) Monday, with 92 active cases.
Kelly Hertz from the Press & Dakotan contributed to this story.
