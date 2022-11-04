A judge heard motions Friday in preparation for the resentencing of a Yankton man for the 2011 shooting death of a Yankton woman.
Nicholas Stewart Hines appeared with his attorney, Timothy Whalen, in a Yankton courtroom before First Circuit Court Judge Patrick Smith, who presided over Friday’s hearing remotely from the Davison County Safety Center.
Hines was convicted in 2012 for the shooting death of Brianna Marie Knoll of Yankton.
During Friday’s hearing, the two motions discussed involved a request for specific content to be included in the new pre-sentence investigation (PSI) report. The new report was ordered after an appeals court vacated Hines’ original sentence last year.
Hines had been sentenced to 200 years with 100 years suspended and 408 days’ credit for time served after he accepted a plea agreement. Hines pleaded guilty to manslaughter and, in exchange, prosecutors dropped the charge of first-degree murder. Hines’ 2013 appeal argued that the original PSI report on which the judge based his sentence, was flawed.
Hines and Knoll had a stormy relationship that ended in violence in April 2011. After a night of drinking, Hines shot Knoll outside her residence, according to a Press & Dakotan account at the time.
The resentencing of Hines is to be based on the new PSI report, which should be ready in time for a January sentencing hearing, Smith said.
The first motion was a request for a new psychiatric evaluation of Hines to be performed and included in the report.
The new evaluation could show a change in Hines’ mental condition over the last decade that could impact the report, Whalen told the judge.
State’s Attorney Robert Klimisch resisted the motion, arguing that Hines’ current state of mind doesn’t affect what happened 10 years ago.
Smith said the motion was valid, that it does not raise a challenge and would aid the judge in understanding where Hines’ mental health is today.
Smith approved the motion on the condition that the prior psychiatric evaluation be included in its entirety and that the new psychiatric evaluator receive a full copy of it,.
Sounds of discontent were briefly heard throughout the crowded courtroom, to which Whalen objected vociferously. The judge said he had not heard the noise over the remote connection, adding that he would not accept any testimony over a remote connection. Therefore, he said that anyone who could not remain quietly seated should leave the courtroom. No one left, and there were no further outbursts.
Smith said that, in the interest of avoiding delays, prosecutors and the defense should agree on a mental health evaluator. If council could not agree, Smith said he would choose the evaluator.
The second motion, for new testimony from a ballistics expert to be included in the PSI report, was denied.
Klimisch argued the weapon had already been examined and that it had not malfunctioned. Reexamining it would not change that and would take more time and money, he said.
Whalen said that the defense was not interested in examining the weapon. However, the new testimony could indicate that the discharge of the weapon that killed Knoll could have been accidentally caused by Hines’ emotional state or by involuntary muscle reactions, which could impact the PSI report.
Smith noted that the charge to which Hines pleaded guilty was manslaughter, the lesser of the two charges against Hines at the time. According to South Dakota Codified Law, manslaughter is “perpetrated without any design to effect death but by means of a dangerous weapon.”
Smith said court documents had allowed that Hines may not have killed Knoll intentionally.
“I would argue that the expert would support the position that the action may not have been the intent of the client,” Smith said. “I see nothing to be gained. The motion is denied.”
At the end of the hearing, Klimisch asked the judge whether the broader legal definition of “victim” that came into effect in 2013 should be applied to the content of the report.
Smith said that the judge who vacated Hines’ sentence did so after 2013 and gave specific instructions as to what should be included in the PSI report. Smith said he would not change any of it but that Klimisch could give letters from Knoll’s friends and family to Whalen, who could make recommendations to Smith as to which ones to include.
To keep Hines’ resentencing on schedule, Smith reminded council not to use experts for the PSI report that could not complete their portion in the time allotted.
Hines’s next court appearance on this issue will be Jan. 19, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.