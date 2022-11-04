Hines

Nicholas Stewart Hines

 Yankton County Sheriff's Office

A judge heard motions Friday in preparation for the resentencing of a Yankton man for the 2011 shooting death of a Yankton woman.

Nicholas Stewart Hines appeared with his attorney, Timothy Whalen, in a Yankton courtroom before First Circuit Court Judge Patrick Smith, who presided over Friday’s hearing remotely from the Davison County Safety Center.

