LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC), in conjunction with the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC), is highlighting “Lifeline Awareness Week” Sept. 12-16 a federal/state program that helps make affordable voice and broadband services available to qualified participants.

Under the Federal Lifeline Program, consumers who participate in certain public assistance and veterans’ programs or qualify based on income can receive a discount of up to $9.25 per month off an eligible phone, broadband, or bundled phone/broadband service.

