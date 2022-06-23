LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Education is recommitting efforts to keep students and educators safe by creating a comprehensive School Safety Task Force. This group will review current school safety, security, and preparedness practices and identify evidence-based strategies and solutions to ensure Nebraska’s schools remain safe.
Anyone can apply to be a part of the task force by filling out the form at the Nebraska Department of Education website.
State Senator Lynne Walz asked Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt to create the School Safety Task Force in response to the recent violence at schools across the country.
More information on the School Safety Task Force and an online application is available at education.ne.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.