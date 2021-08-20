Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continued to climb in Friday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The DOH online portal posted 2,332 active cases, a rise of 9% from Thursday. By contrast, the DOH’s first report in August (which was a weekly update at that point) showed 657 active cases.
Overall, South Dakota recorded 304 new infections Friday, while active hospitalizations remained unchanged at 125.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 2,057
Yankton County saw four new positive tests and one new recovery, raising its number of active cases to 24.
Charles Mix County posted seven new infections Friday after the online portal showed an increase of 36 cases Thursday. A spokesman for the DOH told the Press & Dakotan in an email Friday morning that Thursday’s figure represented “historical data reporting (July 27 to present) from a facility in Charles Mix County.” Also Friday, the county saw one new hospitalization.
Other area South Dakota counties seeing new COVID positive tests included Clay (+2), Hutchinson (+2), Turner (+3) and Union (+6) counties.
Union County also posted one new hospitalization.
Here is a synopsis of the pandemic statistics for area South Dakota counties, according to the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 1,561 total cases; 61 total hospitalizations; 1,527 recoveries; 29 deaths; 3,354 individuals vaccinated; current active cases: 5; current community spread status: low;
• Charles Mix County — 1,455 total cases; 136 total hospitalizations; 1,388 recoveries; 23 deaths; 3,473 individuals vaccinated; current active cases: 44; current community spread status: moderate;
• Clay County — 1,953 total cases; 46 total hospitalizations; 1,926 recoveries; 15 deaths; 6,894 individuals vaccinated; current active cases: 12; current community spread status: substantial;
• Douglas County — 463 total cases; 58 total hospitalizations; 452 recoveries; 9 deaths; 1,234 individuals vaccinated; current active cases: 2; current community spread status: high;
• Hutchinson County — 931 total cases; 77 total hospitalizations; 893 recoveries; 29 deaths; 3,859 individuals vaccinated; current active cases: 9; current community spread status: high;
• Turner County — 1,209 total cases; 74 total hospitalizations; 1,134 recoveries; 58 deaths; 3,784 individuals vaccinated; current active cases: 17; current community spread status: substantial;
• Union County — 2,317 total cases; 83 total hospitalizations; 2,229 recoveries; 43 deaths; 4,427 individuals vaccinated; current active cases: 45; current community spread status: high;
• Yankton County — 3,147 total cases; 122 total hospitalizations; 3,090 recoveries; 33 deaths; 11,928 individuals vaccinated; current active cases: 24; current community spread status: moderate.
