NorthWestern Warns Of Price Hikes Due To Severe Cold

NorthWestern Energy is warning its customers of higher energy costs due to last month’s polar vortex event, and is asking customers concerned about their abilitiy to pay their bills to contact the company.
In a press release Wednesday, NorthWestern said the higher costs have been created by the record demand for energy during the cold outbreak.
“In mid-February, extreme temperatures throughout the Midwest caused historical demand for energy,” the company said. “Freezing temperatures were recorded from Texas to Canada. Much of the natural gas that serves the Midwest is produced in Texas, Wyoming and North Dakota. The extreme temperatures caused production losses in these states. As a result of the loss of supply and unprecedented demand, natural gas prices were at record highs. NorthWestern Energy used the previously procured natural gas and storage withdrawals; however, in order to meet the extraordinary demand, additional purchases for customers were made at very high prices.”
NorthWestern Energy and other South Dakota energy companies worked with the Public Utilities Commission to address the impact on South Dakotans’ natural gas bills, the press release said.
“Beginning in March, the higher cost of natural gas purchased during the energy emergency will apply over the next 12 months to customer bills,” the press release said. “Customers will see the increase reflected within the item on their bill labeled ‘Purchase Gas Commodity.’”
The company added that its ability to deliver natural gas to its customers is unchanged.
NorthWestern added that electrical bills will also rise because some electricity had to be purchased at a time of elevated market prices.
“NorthWestern Energy’s generation assets produced energy to meet most of its customers’ demands, which helped insulate its customers from the full effect of the high prices of electric energy on the market in February,” the press release noted. “However, they did have to purchase some electricity from the market, and the generation cost was much higher than usual due to extremely high fuel prices. These factors, along with high customer demand due to the cold temperatures, will likely result in higher energy bills.”
The company is also asking customers who may have trouble paying their bills to contact the company for possible assistance.
More information is available, including information about payment arrangements and links to payment assistance programs in South Dakota, at Support South Dakota (northwesternenergy.com), https://www.northwesternenergy.com/save-energy-money/save-energy-and-money/support-south-dakota.
