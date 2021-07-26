Area Braces For High Heat The Next Two Days

It figures to be a hot time — and a potentially dangerous time — in the Yankton area the next two days.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a heat advisory for noon-9 p.m. Tuesday and an excessive heat watch for Wednesday afternoon and evening as the mercury is expected to climb into the triple digits both days. The high on Tuesday could reach 102 degrees, while 104-106 degrees is possible Wednesday.
During a heat advisory, heat index values of up to 105 degrees are expected, while the excessive heat watch warns of heat values of up to 110 degrees possible.
“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the NWS posted online.
The weather service adds that young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles “under any circumstances.”
After Wednesday, the system front is expected to sag south, allowing for a return of more seasonable temperatures to the region, and this may bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the week.
Coming up on the cross-quarter day of summer, this is statistically the warmest week of the year in Yankton. Monday marked the warmest day of the year on average, with an average high on July 26 of 88.8 degrees. So, if it’s any consolation, the average temperature in Yankton will now gradually begin to cool into the autumn season — although that may not be so apparent for a while.
Meanwhile, the record maximum high temperature in Yankton for July 27 is 109 degrees set in 1930, while the record high for July 28 is 103 degrees established in 1935.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.