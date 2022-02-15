Active COVID-19 cases in Yankton County fell to their lowest level in almost two months, according to statistics posted Tuesday by the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
The county recorded seven new infections but also saw 72 new recoveries, dropping active cases to 239. It marked the first time in 2022 such cases were below 300, and it was the lowest number since Dec. 17.
However, Yankton County also saw three new hospitalizations. The DOH online portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with six COVID patients, two of whom were in intensive care, and the South Dakota Human Services Center with two COVID hospitalizations.
Overall, South Dakota reported 433 new infections Tuesday, with active cases falling to 11,283. It was the 16th straight reporting day, dating back to Jan. 25, that active cases have declined.
No new deaths were reported, only the second time this year that has happened. The state toll remained at 2,742.
Other statistics included:
• S.D. Hospitalizations — Current hospitalizations, 249 (-10); new hospitalizations, 44 (+12);
• New Area Hospitalizations — Charles Mix County, +1; Yankton County, +3;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 18% (-1.6%);
• Area Case Reports — Bon Homme County, +6; Charles Mix County, +4; Clay County, +1; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +3; Turner County, +1; Union County, +3.
The University of South Dakota online portal posted six active cases (4 students, 2 staff), up two from Monday. Six people were in quarantine/isolation (+2), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Also, Tuesday’s weekly COVID update from the South Dakota Department of Corrections showed no active cases at either Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield or the Yankton Community Work Center. Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Prisons website reported two active cases at the Yankton Federal Prison Camp (1 inmate, 1 staff).
