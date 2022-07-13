Viborg Keeps The Faith During Danish Days

VIBORG –- This year’s Danish Days festival could be considered a religious experience.
The committee has selected the Viborg Ministerial Association as the 2022 “Friends of Viborg” award recipient. This year’s ethnic festival, which runs today (Thursday) through Sunday, follows the theme “Building Faith, Community and the Future.”
The “Friends of Viborg Award” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Glood Park, with an open house from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Community Center.
This year’s Danish Days will feature some activities for the first time in three years, according to festival chairwoman Kayla Mehlhaf.
“Due to COVID, Danish Days was a smaller event in 2020 and 2021,” she said. “We’re back on schedule with most all of our traditional events for 2022,” she said.
Danish Days will feature a parade, a magician, fireworks, community barbecue, live music, ethnic and other foods, car show, poker run, children’s activities, athletic events and street dances.
After two years of scaled-down activities, the Danish Days committee needed to gear up for a larger event this year, Mehlhaf said.
“The most challenging part of Danish Days through the pandemic has been obtaining enough funding to host this large annual event,” she said. “As a committee, we typically hold several fundraisers over the course of the year to fund the celebration. With COVID, this has limited our typical fundraising efforts and has financially been more of a hardship.”
However, businesses, organizations and individuals have sponsored events and made donations to help make Danish Days a great celebration, she said.
Danish Days will again kick off with the leadership luncheon, an invitation event, according to Paul Christensen.
“The leadership luncheon started in 1993 with the Viborg Centennial to kick off the centennial celebration,” he said. “The event has evolved over the years. In 2007, we added the State of Viborg addresses to the leadership luncheon program.”
Progress reports and updates are given by representatives from the hospital, city, school, economic development, community club and Turner County.
Thursday’s schedule includes a Cruise Night on Main Street and outdoor movie “Toy Story” at Glood Park.
Friday’s events include a golf tournament at Glenridge Golf Course, kids fun day, water wars, co-ed sand volleyball, car show, fun night, small engine poker run, concert and disc jockey.
A new 2021 event that returns this year is the Danish meal at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on Friday evening. The church youth group is putting on the meal as a fundraiser for an upcoming youth trip.
Other Friday activities include the crowning of the Kongen (king) and Dronning (queen) to the oldest 100% Dane in attendance at Glood Park.
“We actually still do have many 100% Danes in the Viborg community, so the crowning will continue at least for several more years,” Mehlhaf said. “Most prior kings and queens have been 80-90 years old.”
Rex Peterson & Band will perform Friday evening at Glood Park. The free concert is sponsored by the Viborg Community Foundation.
“We were fortunate enough to have Rex and his band perform last year, and it was a huge hit!” Mehlhaf said. “We’re looking forward to another great performance. We hope many will grab their lawn chairs and join us.”
The music at the tent for Friday and Saturday evenings is hosted by the Viborg Fire Department. Friday night will feature DJ Jer and will ask for a free-will donation. The Brandon Jones Band will play Saturday evening with a cover charge for the event.
Saturday kicks off with the aebleskiver breakfast at the Nazareth Church.
”Aebleskiver is kind of like a round pancake or donut. In Danish tradition, it is typically enjoyed during Christmas, but we like to enjoy them anytime in Viborg,” Mehlhaf said. “They are made in a special cast iron pan with half circles. We held the aebleskiver eating contest during our 125th celebration back in 2018 and decided to bring it back again this year (on Sunday). Contestants will have one minute to see how many aebleskiver they can stuff in.”
The parade, set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, will start on Washington Street, head north to Pioneer Avenue and proceed around the front of the hospital. The parade will then continue south down Main Street. Participants can pre-register online at www.danishdays.org or register the day of the parade at the Viborg-Hurley school.
After the parade, visitors can sample ethnic food, including traditional open-faced sandwiches, at the Viborg-Hurley school. Other options include the lunch and bake sale at Bethany Lutheran Church, as well as food served at the tent by the Viborg Fire Department.
“You should not leave Danish Days hungry or thirsty!” Mehlhaf said.
Other Saturday events include a co-ed softball tournament, fun run/walk, craft and vendor fair, ping pong drop, dunk tank, kids carnival and bingo.
The activities continue with a poker run, Red Book Service at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, a dance at the DBS Hall, FFA chicken bingo and street dance.
Sunday kicks off with a co-ed softball tournament, community worship service, scavenger hunt and bean bag toss. Yankton author Loretta Sorensen will make bread at the public library while talking about her book on the subject.
The live music Sunday afternoon at the Community Center is a free event, as is the live music at the tent Sunday evening before the fireworks.
The Sunday afternoon concert represents a Danish Days addition, Mehlhaf said.
“Since we are honoring the Viborg Ministerial Association as our Friends of Viborg, we recruited some local Christian musicians to play during the Friends of Viborg reception,” she said. “Performers include Matt Kiger, First Baptist Praise Group and Our Savior’s Praise Band, also known as the Danish Rock Stars.”
The community barbecue, sponsored by the Viborg Volunteer Fire Department, will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Viborg Community Center.
Magician Travis Nye will entertain the crowd at the tent from 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday. “Travis has over 17 years of experience performing, so it should be a great show for the whole family!” Mehlhaf said.
Sunday also features Family Fun Night, water inflatables, an aebelskiver eating contest and fireworks.
During Danish Days, the Lund Theater will show the film “Minions” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. In addition, the Danesville Heritage Museum will remain open through Sunday.
In the early 1990s, Danish Days moved from its original June 5 date, celebrating Danish Constitution Day, to the third weekend in July, Christensen said.
“The change in date was made to accommodate a traveling Danish dance group that was touring the United States and agreed to perform in Viborg,” he said. “The weekend was a success, and we found attendance was better in July than it had been when celebrated in June.”
The move resulted in other scheduling discoveries, Christensen said.
“We also discovered that it was important to stay with a consistent date, so we weren’t competing with other towns’ celebrations,” he said. “It also works better for people who are traveling from out of state that still have kids in school in early June in many states.”
While the dates changed over the years, Viborg continues to offer a “Velkommen” (welcome) to one and all, Mehlhaf said.
“We welcome all to Danish Days and encourage the non-Danes to come enjoy the Danish heritage with us!” she said.
