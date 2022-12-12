Winter Storm Impacts Portions Of South Dakota, Nebaska
Metro Graphics

A major winter storm is slowly marching across the Northern Plains — but at this juncture, Yankton and a swath of both southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska appear to be on the outskirts of most of the action.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) showed the western half and northeast quadrant of South Dakota under either blizzard or winter storm warnings, while a winter storm watch was posted for portions of south-central and east-central South Dakota. Outside of the Sioux Falls area and Lincoln County, which were under a winter weather advisory, the southeast corner of the state did not have any weather warnings or advisories posted. A number of events and activities in the areas impacted by the storm warnings were being either postponed or canceled.

