A major winter storm is slowly marching across the Northern Plains — but at this juncture, Yankton and a swath of both southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska appear to be on the outskirts of most of the action.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) showed the western half and northeast quadrant of South Dakota under either blizzard or winter storm warnings, while a winter storm watch was posted for portions of south-central and east-central South Dakota. Outside of the Sioux Falls area and Lincoln County, which were under a winter weather advisory, the southeast corner of the state did not have any weather warnings or advisories posted. A number of events and activities in the areas impacted by the storm warnings were being either postponed or canceled.
The Vermillion Plain Talk reported that the forecast could be good news for University of South Dakota students, who are in finals week. Snow is expected to arrive Wednesday, which is the last day of final exams.
In Nebraska, the panhandle region was under a blizzard warning, while a winter storm warning and watch covered a thin north-south line through the center of the state. Northeast Nebraska was unaffected. On Monday, the Nebraska Department of Transportation and Nebraska State Patrol urged motorists to use extreme caution if traveling in western Nebraska the next few days.
The forecast for the Yankton area calls for rain likely through Tuesday night, when it is expected to turn into snow. The NWS said snow and blowing snow are likely until early Thursday night. As of this writing, snowfall totals locally are not expected to be heavy, but breezy conditions could be an issue at times throughout the week.
Once the storm system finally moves through the region, the coldest temperatures so far this season are anticipated to arrive starting Friday, with highs in the single digits possible next week in the lead-up to Christmas.
• Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all South Dakota state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed Tuesday because of the winter storm.
• The Freeman vs. Kimball-White Lake boys’ basketball game, scheduled for Monday in Mitchell, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
• The Wagner at Irene-Wakonda basketball doubleheader, scheduled for today (Tuesday), has been changed to a varsity-only event beginning at 4 p.m. in Irene.
• The Platte-Geddes at Kimball-White Lake girls’ basketball game, scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed to Monday, Jan. 23, in White Lake.
