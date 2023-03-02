Stewart Elementary School will present its annual Spring concert at 7 p.m. Monday, March 6, at the Yankton High School Theater.

Students in grades 4-5 will be performing a musical entitled “Hawaiian Beach Party,” written by Andy Beck and Brian Fisher. Come join them as they celebrate the boundless beauty of Hawaii through the music, dance and traditions of the land.

