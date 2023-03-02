Stewart Elementary School will present its annual Spring concert at 7 p.m. Monday, March 6, at the Yankton High School Theater.
Students in grades 4-5 will be performing a musical entitled “Hawaiian Beach Party,” written by Andy Beck and Brian Fisher. Come join them as they celebrate the boundless beauty of Hawaii through the music, dance and traditions of the land.
In the musical, the party takes place in an elementary school and is hosted by Principal Peterson and Kumu Leilani, the cultural guide. The kids at the party sing and dance to several Hawaiian songs such as “Count on Me,” “Lovely Hula Hands,” “A Wonderful World,” “Wipe Out,” “My Little Grass Shack in Kealakekua Hawaii” and also “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” in which the students will accompany themselves with ukuleles.
The musical will be directed by Lori Leader. The concert is free of charge and the public is invited to attend.
