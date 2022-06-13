CROFTON, Neb. — Join the National Marina Days festivities June 18 at Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area (Weigand) near Crofton, Nebraska.
Activities will include a sandcastle building tournament, yoga by the lake, hayrack rides, boat tours, kayaking, a fish fry and more.
Get a map of the park and the complete schedule of events at the park office. A vehicle park entry permit is required. Get one in advance at OutdoorNebraska.org.
Event Schedule
• 9 a.m.: Yoga by the Lake — Bring a yoga mat or towel for this beach-based yoga session.
• 1-4 p.m.: Sandcastle Building Contest — Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place. Divisions are age 7 and under; 8 to 12; 13 and up; and family. Some tools will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring tools needed for their creations. Winners will be posted at the Weigand Marina. Check at the park office for sandcastle rules.
Fishing Clinic — Stationed at the Marina Docks, anglers will be on-site to help visitors catch fish. Bait and tackle will be provided.
Boat Tours — Learn about Nebraska’s second largest reservoir during a tour of the lake. Life jackets will be provided.
Touch Tanks — Come take a look at critters found in and near Lewis and Clark Lake.
Introduction to Archery — Try your hand at archery. Equipment will be provided.
Kayaking — Get a kayaking tutorial, then use provided kayaks, paddles and lifejackets to float the lake.
Also, Watch and learn at fish cleaning and Dutch oven demonstrations; learn about aquatic invasive species; get a courtesy boat safety lesson; meet and greet the Crofton Fire and Rescue Department; decorate the sidewalk with chalk; participate in kids’ outdoor games; or watch the River City Area Wood Carvers.
• 3 p.m.: Yankton Search and Rescue Dive Demonstrations — Watch the team demonstrate their skills at the swim beach.
• 6-7 p.m.: Fish fry — Located at the Weigand Picnic Shelter, take your meal to go. Eat at the picnic shelter, along the lake or back at your campsite. Cost is $12 for those 13 and older, $6 for those 4-12; and free for those age 3 or under.
• 6-8 p.m.: Hayrack Rides — Explore the park on a hayrack ride.
