VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders is set to host a ribbon cutting and open house of its new Speech-Language & Hearing Clinic from 1-4 p.m. today (Friday) in the McKusick Technology Center.
The Speech-Language & Hearing Clinic is open to people of all ages experiencing speech, language, hearing, balance and other disorders of communication. The Speech-Language & Hearing Clinic is staffed by professors, clinical instructors and students focused on creating successful treatment plans for their clients.
USD has provided speech, language, and hearing services in Vermillion and surrounding areas since the early 1950s. In 1974, the M.A. program in Speech-Language Pathology (SLP) earned national accreditation from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, making it the seventh oldest accredited SLP program in the nation.
