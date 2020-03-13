The Special Olympics raffle will be at 7 p.m. on March 17 at Ernest Bowyer Post #791.
As precautionary measures with COVID-19, singing leprechauns will not be singing at Walnut Village, Ability Building Services or the Sister James Nursing Home and Monastery.
