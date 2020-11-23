Yankton’s Boys & Girls Club Rising To Meet Endowment Match Challenge

The Boys & Girls Club of Yankton (BGCY) is looking to the community for help with a special gift for 2020.
An anonymous donor has offered to give BGCY $3 million if the club can raise $2 million by Dec. 31, 2020. The money will be placed in the club’s endowment fund and the interest would be available for club expenses into the future.
“This year, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our club kids, and we need your help to make their dreams a reality,” Koty Frick, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton, said in a press release to the media. “This is a big goal, but we have seen Yankton generosity time and time again and know you can do this!”
Also, multi-year pledges can count toward this match opportunity, she said.
The anonymous donor first reached out to BGCY with a match offer in August, Nicole Biever, Chief Development Officer for BGCY, told the Press & Dakotan.
“’I really want to build something that will last in Yankton, that will help those kids forever,’ he told me. ‘I want to issue a challenge because I want the community to come together as much as possible for the kids.’ This is really a chance to drive the dreams of the kids in Yankton,” Biever said.
The initial offer, which was rapidly met, was that if the club raised $1 million, the donor would match it. Once that was met, the donor agreed to the match, and then, surprisingly, upped the offer.
“So he made me the offer that if we make it to $2 million, we will be matched to $3 million,” Biever said. “We’re close to $1.25 million.”
Meeting the challenge would not mean that the club would relax its fundraising efforts in the future, she said.
“If we don’t have to worry about the club’s basic needs, now what (else) can we build?” she said. “How can we make this reach even more kids in Yankton? How can we offer programs that we’re not offering now? How can we fill needs that we’ve never been able to meet before?”
Meeting the anonymous donor’s challenge would be a game-changer for the youth of Yankton, she said.
“The club’s endowment fund is like a savings account, but the money goes in and it stays in there,” Biever said. “The club does take out the interest earned off that money. The interest earned by 2026 will be more than $200,000 a year. We’re projecting about $220,000 a year, every single year.”
That amount would fund 20% of the BGCY operations each year, she said.
More recently, the club has been striving to meet the educational and emotional needs of youth who are in and out of school because of quarantine requirements.
For example, homework help is available at the club for any member who is struggling with a subject or just needs a boost, Biever said, and if the school were to switch to a remote-learning model, after two weeks the club would be open to support and serve its membership all day, every day, she said.
“We’re facing a time when kids have been separate from each other and they haven’t been able to lean on their peers,” she said. “We have a great relationship with Lewis & Clark Mental Health Services and we know we can meet those mental health needs, but what is in our dreams is to have a Boy’s and Girls Club counselor on staff that any community member could access, regardless of what your income is.”
Another goal is to get the first graders back at the traditional club. Due to space requirements, first graders have been at the Academy for the last year or so.
“All of us together, we can make this happen,” Biever said. “We’re all like individual drops so it seems like not much, but when you put all those drops together, you make an ocean. We can really make this happen for our kids.”
———
For more information, contact Nicole Biever at (605) 695-7928. Pledge cards are available on the club’s website at https://www.greatfuturessd.org/yankton-endowment .Pledge cards should be mailed to Boys & Girls Club of Yankton, 2008 Mulberry St., Yankton, SD 57078 by Dec.15.
