City Updates Medical Cannabis Ordinance

A single transaction has yet to occur within Yankton’s city limits, but the city has already made a major change to its ordinance regarding medical cannabis.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission voted 7-0 in favor of adding provisions to its medical cannabis ordinance setting up a framework for the relocation of a permitted establishment.
City Manager Amy Leon said it was inevitable the city would have to reexamine the language of its ordinance.
“Initially, when we put together our medical marijuana ordinances and all of the rules associated with medical marijuana, we indicated we’re probably going to be coming back to you guys because we weren’t going to be able to foresee everything that may or may not happen,” she said.
According to the meeting packet, the change comes in part because Genesis Farms — one of the two dispensaries to be permitted by both the city and state in the City of Yankton — has stated its intent to purchase and rehabilitate a building within the city. The Press & Dakotan reported in February that, at the time of approval, Genesis Farms intended to construct a building from the ground up in the 2500 block of E. Highway 50.
The intended relocation address was not announced Monday.
Leon said a new location would also have to adhere to the same standards as the originally permitted location.
“This isn’t just transferring it any old place,” she said. “They can only transfer to an already authorized location, meaning it’s got to fall within all of those restrictions that you put forward in your ordinance.”
According to the agenda item’s memorandum, the permit holder would have to go through the same process again with both the city and state.
“The new location must be subject to a new application, another $1,500 application fee, and the application must be fully vetted by staff in the same manner as the original application,” the memo read. “Upon city approval, the transfer must also be approved by the State of South Dakota in the same manner that the state approves transfers of alcohol licenses.”
Leon said the owners of Genesis Farms are already working through the process.
Prior to Monday’s regular meeting, the commission held a special work session to discuss the proposed capital improvements plan (CIP) as part of the broader discussion on the 2023 budget.
Leon told the Press & Dakotan that planning the budget for 2023 comes with several challenges that haven’t been faced in recent years.
“This capital budget is a little bit different than what we’ve done in the past because of our external situation,” she said. “(There are) the unknown of inflation, the unknown of the supply chain. Can we get the things we order? Can we get contractors to fulfil projects? What are the prices going to be when we actually get to the point of bidding them out? Those are our major concerns now, and I think they’ll probably continue to be concerns as we go through the process of the budget.”
She said the proposed CIP is $29,722,404, but this figure isn’t finalized.
“That could change a bit, depending upon what the commission decides,” she said. “We’re still going to have a little feedback, it sounds like, from them and we still have some things left to do in the budget.”
The operational budget will be discussed at a meeting in August with final adoption of the 2023 budget coming in the fall.
Thursday’s CIP discussion was continued during the regular meeting as “other business,” but no formal actions were taken on the CIP during either meeting.
Commissioners Mike Villanueva and Bridget Benson were absent during both the budget session and the regular session.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Approved the rezoning of the 1929 water plant to bring the property in line with the surrounding area;
• Approved a change order and final project acceptance of the 23rd Street project;
• Held a first reading of proposed wastewater rate hikes;
• Approved a grant agreement for infrastructure improvements northwest of the intersection of 31st Street and Broadway Avenue;
• Recognized the Yankton High School boy’s tennis team for their recent state championship.
