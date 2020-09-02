100 Years Ago
Friday, September 3, 1920
• The Northwestern Railroad is having new cement walks placed about its tracks on the east side of Douglas at Eighth St.
• There was a sort of bread famine here last evening. A lover of rye bread reported regretfully that there wasn’t a loaf of that creation obtainable in any store or bakery.
75 Years Ago
Monday, September 3, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, September 3, 1970
• The granddaddy of area Labor Day celebrations, Wagner’s three-day 70th annual summers-end festivity, is expected to be bigger and better this year. Among changes this year is a new Wagner Saddle Club-sponsored rodeo with performances Sunday and Monday.
• Opening day attendance at the State Fair Wednesday was 24,737, well above last year’s first day attendance of 15,385.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, September 3, 1995
• No paper
