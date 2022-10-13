Woman’s Welfare Fraud Trial Moved To 2023

Over the state’s objection, a Vermillion woman has been granted a delay in her trial for alleged social services fraud and perjury.
Kari Rettig, 46, faces eight felony charges, including allegations she defrauded the state’s Department of Social Services (DSS) of about $5,400 from October 2014 to October 2021.
Court records referred to Rettig’s business as her “alleged daycare facility.”
The alleged fraud occurred in Bon Homme County. Her two-week trial was scheduled to begin next week at the courthouse in Tyndall.
On Thursday, Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering granted Rettig’s request to no longer represent herself and instead use Yankton attorney Wanda Howey-Fox as defense counsel. In turn, the judge rescheduled the trial for February 2023.
According to court records, Rettig is charged with the following:
• one count of theft by deception, a Class 4 felony;
• one count of offering forged or fraudulent evidence, a Class 5 felony;
• four counts of welfare fraud (child care services and food stamps), a Class 6 felony;
• two counts of perjury, a Class 6 felony.
A Class 4 felony carries a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a $20,000 fine. A Class 5 felony carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine. A Class 6 felony carries a maximum sentence of two years imprisonment and a $4,000 fine.
Rettig appeared Thursday in court at Yankton County, rather than Bon Homme County, for scheduling reasons.
During Thursday’s hearing, Gering noted she had allowed Rettig’s request for self-representation as her constitutional right. The judge also granted Rettig’s request to use Howey-Fox as advisory counsel.
Rettig agreed to waive her right to a speedy trial to provide Howey-Fox with adequate time to prepare for the case.
The South Dakota Supreme Court has reinstated the state’s “180 day rule” as of July 1, Gering noted. The rule, suspended during the COVID pandemic, provides a defendant with the opportunity for a trial within 180 days of the start of court proceedings.
DSS attorney Scott Carlson strongly objected to Rettig’s last-minute request for new defense counsel and the rescheduling of her trial.
“Ms. Rettig was warned of the dangers and problems of going pro se,” he said, referring to the legal term for self-representation.
The state has already committed itself to the effort and expense of bringing out-of-state expert witnesses to South Dakota during the original trial dates, Carlson said. If a delay is granted, the state would need to start over and bear additional expense, he added.
Gering said she understood the state’s objections, especially since Rettig decided to represent herself and made the request for a change just days before the trial.
However, the judge said she didn’t think Rettig was making the request as some sort of tactic.
“These are circumstances beyond her control It’s not something she designed or would even wish for herself,” the judge said.
Rettig is also guaranteed adequate legal representation, Gering said.
During Thursday’s hearing, Howey-Fox said she felt unprepared to go to trial and unable to review all the evidence and coordinate witnesses in a week.
The attorney presented a verbal picture of the task she faced with the voluminous information before her.
Howey-Fox said she had done little to no preparation for a trial, aside from meeting with Rettig to review a prospective jurors list.
With the change, Rettig can no longer file any motions or records on her own, Gering said. Everything must go through Howey-Fox, the judge added.
All parties turned their attention to possible rescheduling dates.
Looking at the calendar, Gering said it was impossible for her to schedule a two-week trial anymore in 2022. The judge is presiding over trials with people in custody, which takes precedence, she said.
“And getting jurors during the holidays will be difficult, especially for a two-week trial,” the judge added.
Given the scenario, the parties looked at possible 2023 dates. Carlson believed the state would need four or five days to call its witnesses. Howey-Fox said her best guess was two days for her witnesses.
Gering set Feb. 6 for jury selection, with the trial commencing Feb. 7. The two-week timetable would allow two days of additional time for defense arguments and/or jury deliberations.
The new jury pool starts Jan. 1, meaning any current jury lists will be discarded for the trial, Gering said.
The judge set a Dec. 27 deadline for additional motions.
A Jan. 10 pre-trial conference is set for the Bon Homme County courthouse in Tyndall.
Another defendant, Elisabeth Gould, faces charges in the case. The Tabor woman faces two counts of social services fraud over $200 and one count of perjury.
The court has granted Gould’s request to sever her proceedings from Rettig.
Gould’s jury trial has been set for Dec. 12 in Tyndall. She is represented by Yankton attorney Mike Stevens.
DSS attorney Wade Reimers is prosecuting the cases, with Carlson filling in for him during Thursday’s hearing in Yankton.
Both Rettig and Gould remain free on bond.
