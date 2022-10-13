Woman’s Welfare Fraud Trial Moved To 2023
Adobe Stock

Over the state’s objection, a Vermillion woman has been granted a delay in her trial for alleged social services fraud and perjury.

Kari Rettig, 46, faces eight felony charges, including allegations she defrauded the state’s Department of Social Services (DSS) of about $5,400 from October 2014 to October 2021.

