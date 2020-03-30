City Approves COVID-19 Measure

The City of Yankton is going to see the curtailment of a number of businesses in order to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
During a special meeting, the Yankton City Commission voted 9-0 Monday night to pass a temporary emergency ordinance that would severely reduce the activities of businesses such as bars and restaurants while closing others entirely, such as gyms and hair salons. Communal gatherings of 10 or more people are also banned under the ordinance.
Failure to adhere is considered a Class II misdemeanor.
The ordinance is based on recommendations of the Yankton City Health Board, which was formed last week.
City Manager Amy Leon said that the ordinance has largely been supported by the public.
“(There’s been) lots of comments and emails and texts of support for the ordinance — an indication that many folks believe this commission took prudent action with this ordinance,” Leon said.
However, she said some questions have arisen regarding certain business types being included.
“A number of comments — I would say four to five comments — (were) received about dog grooming,” she said. “Folks feel that the dog grooming was an overreach and should be excluded.”
Commissioner Stephanie Moser said she, along with Leon, has received a number of comments regarding hair salons.
“Some of them are volunteering to alternate days, limit the number of people in there, put up signs, limit service to only hair and not do nails, pedicures or facials … and to only work with their clients,” Moser said.
Commissioner Chris Ferdig said that, while in favor of passing the ordinance, he felt that the inclusion of the businesses that the board has received the most comments — hair salons and barber shops — should be revisited as soon as possible.
“We’ve had enough comment and enough questions that would warrant at least some discussion in the near future,” Ferdig said.
Commissioner Amy Miner said she understands how the salon owners feel, but it’s about keeping both parties safe.
“They’re coming from a good place and they want to help their clients,” she said. “There’s no way to do that job with a six-foot distance. I feel like our stylists are thinking about, ‘Oh, we’ll keep our clients safe,’ without thinking about keeping themselves safe. I want to keep them safe, too.”
Commissioner Mason Schramm said the commission needs to take the opinions of professionals seriously.
“None of us on the commission are disease specialists,” Schramm said. “I think we have to listen to the recommendations given by the medical field. You can’t trust Facebook, you can’t trust other media sources, you can’t trust other (social) media sources, you have to listen to those that know what they’re talking about. As hard as that is on our businesses, I don’t see any other choice but to listen to the recommendation of our medical professionals.”
It was ultimately decided that the Health Board will discuss the question of dog groomers, salons, tanning beds and barber shops during its meeting Thursday. The ordinance can be modified as time goes along with Health Board recommendations.
The ordinance is effective through May 1, but could be extended as late as June 8. If it is deemed that closures need to be sustained beyond that date, an entirely new emergency ordinance would need to be drafted and debated by the City Commission.
In other business Monday, the board:
• Voted unanimously to forfeit two months of pay to aid the United Way’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.
• Clarified that city officials do not learn of any more specifics on the spread of COVID-19 in Yankton than the general public.
———
For more information on the ordinance including a full listing of business types affected and exemptions, visit http://www.cityofyankton.org/departments-services/city-manager/covid-19 .
